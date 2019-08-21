Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 9,820 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,720,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,436,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,711,000 after acquiring an additional 864,061 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,400,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,395,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,070,000 after acquiring an additional 394,731 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 145.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 495,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 293,431 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.03. 7,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,712. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

