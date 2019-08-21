Morningstar Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,363.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,492,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,739,000 after buying an additional 1,390,523 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,426,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,379,000 after buying an additional 253,144 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 674,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 27,355 shares in the last quarter. Hartz Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,507,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. 138,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,261,622. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

