Moreno Evelyn V Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 68,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 132,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.73. 160,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,049,560. The stock has a market cap of $344.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.