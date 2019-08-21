Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Trading Up 7.9%

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) shares were up 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.43, approximately 428,319 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 279,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Montage Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on shares of Montage Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.44. Montage Resources had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $155.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Montage Resources Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Montage Resources (NYSE:MR)

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

