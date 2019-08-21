Monero Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Billion (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Monero has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $80.55 or 0.00794473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, SouthXchange and Kraken. Monero has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $70.46 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006755 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004158 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,167,180 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, Coinut, Bisq, DragonEX, BitBay, Bitlish, Bitbns, Liquid, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Gate.io, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Graviex, SouthXchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, OKEx, Instant Bitex, Cryptomate, Bithumb, Trade Satoshi, B2BX, Mercatox, Exmo, Upbit, Kraken, Nanex, TradeOgre, Braziliex, Bitfinex, BTC Trade UA, Crex24, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx, Coindeal, Coinroom, Cryptopia, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Exrates and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

