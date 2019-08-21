Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,560 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $41,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 26,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 275,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.17. 1,670,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,297. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

