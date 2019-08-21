Moeda Loyalty Points Hits Market Capitalization of $12.31 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00006103 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Binance, CoinBene and Gate.io. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $12.31 million and $1.82 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00266860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.01310986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022623 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00092484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Binance, Gate.io, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

