Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Mobileiron posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 89.20% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOBL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

In related news, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 274,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $1,855,126.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $8,762,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,230,912 shares of company stock worth $15,007,297 over the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Mobileiron during the second quarter worth $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mobileiron by 78.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mobileiron by 519.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Mobileiron during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Mobileiron during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOBL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $741.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.70. Mobileiron has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

