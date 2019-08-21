Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Shares Down 3.7%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch control and display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution systems, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

