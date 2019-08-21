Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Minoan Group plc (LON:MIN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $2.05. Minoan Group shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 2,230,339 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.24. The company has a market cap of $10.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Minoan Group Company Profile (LON:MIN)

Minoan Group Plc is a holding and management company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the design, creation, development and management of hotels and resorts, and in the operation of independent travel businesses, through which it acts as agent in providing a range of services, including transportation, hotel and other accommodation and leisure services.

