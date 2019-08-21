MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,159,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 204,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 496,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter.

PDP traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,694. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $62.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

