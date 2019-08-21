MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS accounts for 1.9% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QTEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 975.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:QTEC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.63. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS has a one year low of $1,107.50 and a one year high of $1,530.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.35.

