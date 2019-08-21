MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 4.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 143,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 400,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,017,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 239,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,106. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

