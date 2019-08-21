Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $0.73. Microvision shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 15,224 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MVIS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Microvision in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities set a $2.00 price target on Microvision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Microvision had a negative return on equity of 1,277.02% and a negative net margin of 174.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Microvision during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microvision by 32.0% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Microvision by 230.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 92,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microvision by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 39,003 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvision during the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

