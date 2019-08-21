Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for about 3.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 28,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $88.84. 59,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,691. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.366 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price target on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

