MetaMorph (METM) Reaches One Day Volume of $45,343.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, BitMart and IDEX. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $480,532.00 and $45,343.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.28 or 0.04834539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00047963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,974,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,452,490 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Mercatox, BiteBTC, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

