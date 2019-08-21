metalCORP (CVE:MTC) Trading 50% Higher

metalCORP Limited (CVE:MTC) shares traded up 50% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 208,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 310% from the average session volume of 50,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $944,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.

About metalCORP (CVE:MTC)

MetalCorp Limited, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Northwestern Ontario region of Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, molybdenum, rhenium, platinum, diamond, and base metals. The company has 100% interests in the Hemlo East property, Black Bear Gold property, Big Lake property, Greater North Rock property, Pickle Lake (Gold) property, and River Gold (Gold) and Moly (Molybdenum) property.

