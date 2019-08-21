Meridian Management Co. Raises Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.3% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. 2,027,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,356,312. The stock has a market cap of $251.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

