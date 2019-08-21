Meridian Management Co. Buys 47 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.7% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Eastern Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in BlackRock by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.03.

Shares of BLK traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.44. 10,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $457.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.54. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $492.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.