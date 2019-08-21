Meridian Management Co. Acquires 16,056 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meridian Management Co. owned approximately 1.55% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $20,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 247,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,954,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,851,000 after acquiring an additional 620,850 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. 4,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,026. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

