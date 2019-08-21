Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Sells $886,100.00 in Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $886,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,338.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.62. 12,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,349. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $86.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.88.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.98 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 879.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 43,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $22,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $9,406,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

