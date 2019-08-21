Melon Market Cap Reaches $4.71 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Melon has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can currently be purchased for $3.97 or 0.00039761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Bittrex, IDEX and Liqui. Melon has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $2,555.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00267462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.32 or 0.01316777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022144 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00092829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,186,787 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bitsane, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bittrex and Kraken. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

