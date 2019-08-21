Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles S. Boone sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $692,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,500. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.12. 7,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORI. JMP Securities downgraded Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

