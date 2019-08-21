Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup set a $34.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,143. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Russell B. Rinn acquired 2,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $51,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 220,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,341.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen acquired 5,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,904.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,740 shares of company stock worth $336,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

