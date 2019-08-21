Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in H & R Block by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in H & R Block by 8,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in H & R Block by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in H & R Block by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

H & R Block stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.09. 36,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.24. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H & R Block had a return on equity of 364.51% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other H & R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,941 shares in the company, valued at $227,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

