Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Jabil by 4.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 57.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Jabil by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 5.5% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

In related news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,247.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,158,595 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. 5,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,269. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jabil had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.