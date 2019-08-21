Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ladder Capital worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 173,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 14,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 31.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 4,101.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 85,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LADR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $16.88. 69,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,455. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.97. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 62.27 and a quick ratio of 62.27.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Ladder Capital’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LADR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

