Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 5.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 8.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann raised shares of Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $57.00 target price on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $16,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,991,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,867,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRKR traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 152,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,906. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $490.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.70 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.