Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $687,000. Quilter Investors LTD acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,429,000. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.82.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $1,056,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 95,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,744 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average of $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $109.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

