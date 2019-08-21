Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,357,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 920,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,632,000 after acquiring an additional 119,018 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.67. The stock had a trading volume of 209,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $109.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $5,134,213.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,404.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,701 shares of company stock worth $9,318,744. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

