MediBloc [QRC] Trading 27.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MED)

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One MediBloc [QRC] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC] has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. MediBloc [QRC] has a market cap of $19.65 million and $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,083.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.01832140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.82 or 0.02976084 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00721118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00795445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00059307 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00490405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00131119 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC]

MediBloc [QRC] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC] using one of the exchanges listed above.

