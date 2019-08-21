MediBloc [QRC] Trading 27.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MED)

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One MediBloc [QRC] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC] has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. MediBloc [QRC] has a market cap of $19.65 million and $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,083.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.01832140 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.82 or 0.02976084 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00721118 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00795445 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011876 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00059307 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00490405 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00131119 BTC.
MediBloc [QRC] Token Profile
Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC]
MediBloc [QRC] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC] using one of the exchanges listed above.
