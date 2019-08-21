MediBloc [MED] (MED) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $281,103.00

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One MediBloc [MED] token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. MediBloc [MED] has a market capitalization of $19.63 million and approximately $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MediBloc [MED] has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,100.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.75 or 0.01831342 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.12 or 0.02984884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00724933 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00794255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00059179 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00490119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00131096 BTC.

About MediBloc [MED]

MediBloc [MED] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [MED]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [MED]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam

MediBloc [MED] Token Trading

MediBloc [MED] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [MED] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [MED] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

