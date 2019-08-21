Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.94

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.94 and traded as low as $5.66. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 2,700 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDF. Laurentian dropped their target price on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.94. The stock has a market cap of $81.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Mediagrif Interactive Technologies news, Senior Officer Paul Bourque acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.20 per share, with a total value of C$28,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,076 shares in the company, valued at C$209,347.20. Also, Director Gilles Laporte acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.56 per share, with a total value of C$27,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$311,360. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $58,585.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MDF)

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

