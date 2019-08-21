Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.94

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.94 and traded as low as $5.66. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 2,700 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDF. Laurentian dropped their target price on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.94. The stock has a market cap of $81.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16.
In other Mediagrif Interactive Technologies news, Senior Officer Paul Bourque acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.20 per share, with a total value of C$28,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,076 shares in the company, valued at C$209,347.20. Also, Director Gilles Laporte acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.56 per share, with a total value of C$27,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$311,360. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $58,585.
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MDF)
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.
