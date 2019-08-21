McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MGRC. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.33.

MGRC stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $174,176.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $139,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $873,443. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 106,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

