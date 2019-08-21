Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,416,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,067,029,000 after purchasing an additional 59,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,673,764,000 after acquiring an additional 683,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,326,793,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,549,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,152,473,000 after acquiring an additional 104,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,006,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $711,332,000 after acquiring an additional 242,661 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,419. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $156.56 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.