MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) to report sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.89.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.06. The company had a trading volume of 389,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $171.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

In other news, VP Nneka Louise Rimmer sold 2,070 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $318,821.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,310.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $423,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,870 shares of company stock worth $6,809,906 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

