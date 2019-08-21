Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Invests $26,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 19.1% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 9.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,053 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in salesforce.com by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 55,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $863,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.79.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $90,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $50,210.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,547.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,347 shares of company stock valued at $44,652,938 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.97. The company had a trading volume of 176,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,705. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.31. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.03, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

