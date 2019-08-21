Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA owned approximately 0.56% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 249,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 210.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 63,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,156. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

