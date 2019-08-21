Marcus Corp (MCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Marcus has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Marcus has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marcus to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Get Marcus alerts:

Shares of MCS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.74. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. Marcus has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $45.82.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.65 million. Marcus had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marcus will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MCS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.