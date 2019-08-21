Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,673,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 108,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $37,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

MRO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. 1,687,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,287,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

