Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.02

Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $1.75. Manning and Napier shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 5,404 shares.

MN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Manning and Napier from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Manning and Napier alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Manning and Napier Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. Manning and Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In related news, CEO Marc O. Mayer acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 96,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $166,716.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,769.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 259,957 shares of company stock valued at $441,124 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Manning and Napier by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Manning and Napier in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Manning and Napier by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

About Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Manning and Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning and Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.