Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 854 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,672,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $972,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,137,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,680,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,950 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Xilinx by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,487,605 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $411,258,000 after purchasing an additional 686,461 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Xilinx by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 814,492 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $96,044,000 after purchasing an additional 466,247 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth W. Vanderslice sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,386 shares of company stock worth $2,655,072. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.92. 767,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,709. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.45. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

