Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 9.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,612,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,240,000 after buying an additional 319,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 87.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,591,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,113,000 after buying an additional 742,664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,442,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,866,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 63.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 346,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after buying an additional 134,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANDX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Andeavor Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE:ANDX remained flat at $$32.17 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Andeavor Logistics LP has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $50.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The company's Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest pipeline system, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

