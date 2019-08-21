Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Enbridge by 67.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 31.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,596,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,688,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,741 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 6.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,855,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after acquiring an additional 116,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,517. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.07. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.559 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.27%.

In other news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.