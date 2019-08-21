Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Trading Up 5.1%

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.17 and last traded at $27.99, approximately 405,909 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 211,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MBUU shares. BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. B. Riley set a $62.00 price objective on Malibu Boats and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $583.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after purchasing an additional 116,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 651,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

