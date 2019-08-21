Maincoin (MNC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $25,333.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. Maincoin has a total market cap of $429,484.00 and approximately $25,333.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $484.83 or 0.04833558 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001191 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin's total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,295,322 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

