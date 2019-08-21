Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,300 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 50.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 5,611.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 46.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.64 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

United States Steel stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. 4,464,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,306,170. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.73%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

