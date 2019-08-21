Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. 1,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,988. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.84 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.19%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey N. Watanabe sold 5,700 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $251,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

