Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,864 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 37.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 16,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 406.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Robert Udell, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 333,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,882.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $330.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $333.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded Consolidated Communications to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

