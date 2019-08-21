Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 183.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

In related news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 35,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $4,422,893.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,367.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 14,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,418 shares of company stock valued at $30,684,688. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BR traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,435. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.63%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.